Uttar Pradesh: Cabinet approves Rs 6969 crore project to 4-lane Barabanki-Bahraich highway, check details

The highway, spanning 102 km, will be built under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and is designed to rectify severe geometric deficiencies and sharp curves on the existing NH 927.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday has given its approval for the construction of a four-lane access-controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh, connecting Barabanki to Bahraich. The project, with a total capital outlay of Rs 6,969.04 crore, aims to improve connectivity and facilitate faster movement of goods and people in the region.

About the project

The highway, spanning 102 km, will be built under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and is designed to rectify severe geometric deficiencies and sharp curves on the existing NH 927. The project includes 48.28 km of bypasses to ensure high-speed transit away from congested habitations.

The corridor will not only decongest local areas but also serve as a strategic cross-border trade link, establishing a vital transit route between India and Nepal via the Nepalganj border.

Socio-economic impact

The socio-economic impact of the project is expected to be substantial, with an estimated generation of 36.54 lakh person-days of direct employment and 43.04 lakh person-days of indirect employment. The upgrade will also feature a six-lane mega bridge over the Ghaghra River and will enhance connectivity to the Shravasti Airport and various important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

New four-lane to improve connectivity and reduced travel time

One of the most anticipated benefits of the project is the drastic reduction in travel time for commuters and freight. According to union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the travel time on this highway, which is currently three hours, will be reduced to one hour. This will provide a significant benefit to the people of the region.

Shakti FrameworkThe project is closely integrated with the PM GatiShakti framework, connecting three economic nodes, including a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and two mega food parks, alongside two social nodes and 12 logistics nodes.

The minister added that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the extension from Bahraich to Rupaidiha, which will establish a complete arrangement for reaching the Nepal border via a four-lane access-controlled highway.

Enhanced connectivity to tourist sites

The project will also improve connectivity to the Shravasti Airport and numerous Buddhist tourist and pilgrimage sites in the region. The highway will serve Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, and those traveling toward Nepal, making it a vital infrastructure project for the state of Uttar Pradesh.