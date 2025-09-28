Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves Farrukhabad Link Expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow and Ganga Expressways

The project, estimated to cost Rs 7,488.74 crore, aims to improve regional trade and travel efficiency.

In a significant boost to Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure, the state cabinet on Friday approved the construction of the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, a greenfield access-controlled highway designed to enhance connectivity between the Agra–Lucknow and Ganga Expressways. The project, estimated to cost Rs 7,488.74 crore, aims to improve regional trade and travel efficiency.

Project Details and Route

Presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet meeting approved the 90.83-kilometre six-lane expressway, with provisions to expand to eight lanes in the future. The project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model.

The new expressway will link the Ganga Expressway at Sawaijpur, Hardoi, with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at Kudrail, Etawah, providing a seamless high-speed corridor for vehicles.

Timeline and Execution

Officials have stated that construction is expected to be completed within 548 working days. The developer will be selected through a competitive bidding process and will be responsible for both completing the construction within the stipulated timeframe and maintaining the expressway for five years post-completion.

Economic and Cultural Significance

Farrukhabad, a major trading hub in Uttar Pradesh, is also home to the historic Sankisa Buddhist site, attracting pilgrims from countries including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Indonesia, Japan, China, Singapore, and Thailand. The new expressway is expected to bolster trade, tourism, and regional development, enhancing the city’s strategic connectivity within the state.