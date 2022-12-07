Breaking the stereotypes: Bride dressed as groom, father carries out her 'baraat'; know what happened

An interesting incident occurred in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, when the bride's father carried out her "baraat" one day before the wedding. For his deed, the father is receiving a lot of attention and praise. Family members participated wholeheartedly as the procession was carried out.

In fact, the father made his daughter ride a horse that a groom would typically and surprised the neighbours. The father claims that he did this to promote that women have equal rights. He has received the support of the entire family in doing this.

Rajesh Sharma, the state general secretary of the All India Brahmin Mahasabha, lives in the city's Ram Ganga Vihar neighborhood's Himgiri Colony. The wedding of the daughter is on Wednesday and as an effort to promote gender equality in society the father had made this gesture.

He had led the procession of his daughter Shweta and made her ride a horse. The woman appeared at the "baraat" dressed as a groom and donning a "Sehra." Then they went to the temple to perform some rituals. Just one day before the wedding, everyone was surprised to see the daughter's wedding procession since this traditionally happens in boys' wedding.

When the daughter's procession emerged, neighbours also began to take pictures. They claimed they had never before witnessed a woman being carried in a "baraat." At the same time, the girl's father Rajesh Sharma claims that people who discrimate between son and daughter, this will change their mindset.

He revealed that "people celebrates the birth of their son, but not the birth of a daughterrejoice when a son is born. 27 years ago, I didn't celebrate but now I've since realised my mistake. Girls should have the same rights as boys, so to make amends, the daughter's procession was taken out occasion of her wedding. Bride's father said, "The society will undoubtedly be inspired by this. And this will also give the daughters a chance to live in a world where they are treated equally."

