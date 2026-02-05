UP's Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becoming hottest place in India amid severe heatwave

Dr. Dinesh, meteorologist at the Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, said the region has recorded temperatures consistently above 45 degree Celsius for nearly a week, while night temperatures also remain above 30 degree Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh's Banda recorded a scorching temperature of 48 degree Celsius, making it the hottest place in the country as severe heatwave conditions continue to sizzle the region, while hospitals are witnessing a rise in heatstroke cases. Dr. Dinesh, meteorologist at Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, said that the region has recorded temperatures consistently above 45 degree Celsius for nearly a week, while night temperatures also remain above 30 degree Celsius.

Speaking to the news agency ANI on Wednesday, Dr. Dinesh said, "It is recorded as the hottest place, with temperatures consistently above 45 degrees Celsius for nearly a week. Night temperatures remain above 30 degrees Celsius, while daytime readings quickly rise from 44 degrees Celsius to 47-48 degrees Celsius. Key reasons include direct sunlight due to proximity to the Tropic of Cancer, clear skies, plateau terrain with low soil moisture, drying rivers, deforestation, and mining." He added: "Hot winds from the northwest further intensify the heat. Rainfall is limited and uneven, with about 900 mm annually. Lack of water raises ground temperatures. Temperatures will hover around 45 degrees Celsius, with heatwave conditions persisting at least until the end of May."

Dr. Vineet Sachan, a physician in the city, said that hospitals are witnessing a significant surge in the number of patients, with daily footfall increasing by 300-400 over the usual 1800-2000, with most of them reporting symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, headaches, and dizziness. "Banda has reported extreme temperatures, 48.2 degree Celsius yesterday and around 47 degree Celsius today, with the city in the grip of severe heat. Hospitals are seeing a surge in patients, mainly with stomach pain, vomiting, fever, headaches, and dizziness. Authorities advise people to avoid going out between 10 am and 3 pm, and if necessary, to carry umbrellas or cloth coverings, drink plenty of water, avoid going out on an empty stomach, and consume more liquids," Dr. Sachan said. He further said that nearly 200-300 people are being affected by heat-related illnesses each day.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).