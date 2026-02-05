FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UP's Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becoming hottest place in India amid severe heatwave

Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becomes hottest place in India

Saif Ali Khan remembers father Tiger Pataudi, celebrates his hero, but admits he would have been 'slightly embarrassed' for this reason

Saif remembers Tiger Pataudi, but admits he would have been 'embarrassed'

Ayushmann Khurrana flexes singing skills on Indian Idol, reveals its same stage that 'rejected' him during struggling days

Ayushmann flexes singing skills on Indian Idol, shares interesting trivia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeIndia

INDIA

UP's Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becoming hottest place in India amid severe heatwave

Dr. Dinesh, meteorologist at the Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, said the region has recorded temperatures consistently above 45 degree Celsius for nearly a week, while night temperatures also remain above 30 degree Celsius.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 21, 2026, 01:06 AM IST

UP's Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becoming hottest place in India amid severe heatwave
Night temperatures also remain above 30 degree Celsius in Banda.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Uttar Pradesh's Banda recorded a scorching temperature of 48 degree Celsius, making it the hottest place in the country as severe heatwave conditions continue to sizzle the region, while hospitals are witnessing a rise in heatstroke cases. Dr. Dinesh, meteorologist at Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, said that the region has recorded temperatures consistently above 45 degree Celsius for nearly a week, while night temperatures also remain above 30 degree Celsius.

Speaking to the news agency ANI on Wednesday, Dr. Dinesh said, "It is recorded as the hottest place, with temperatures consistently above 45 degrees Celsius for nearly a week. Night temperatures remain above 30 degrees Celsius, while daytime readings quickly rise from 44 degrees Celsius to 47-48 degrees Celsius. Key reasons include direct sunlight due to proximity to the Tropic of Cancer, clear skies, plateau terrain with low soil moisture, drying rivers, deforestation, and mining." He added: "Hot winds from the northwest further intensify the heat. Rainfall is limited and uneven, with about 900 mm annually. Lack of water raises ground temperatures. Temperatures will hover around 45 degrees Celsius, with heatwave conditions persisting at least until the end of May."

Dr. Vineet Sachan, a physician in the city, said that hospitals are witnessing a significant surge in the number of patients, with daily footfall increasing by 300-400 over the usual 1800-2000, with most of them reporting symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, headaches, and dizziness. "Banda has reported extreme temperatures, 48.2 degree Celsius yesterday and around 47 degree Celsius today, with the city in the grip of severe heat. Hospitals are seeing a surge in patients, mainly with stomach pain, vomiting, fever, headaches, and dizziness. Authorities advise people to avoid going out between 10 am and 3 pm, and if necessary, to carry umbrellas or cloth coverings, drink plenty of water, avoid going out on an empty stomach, and consume more liquids," Dr. Sachan said. He further said that nearly 200-300 people are being affected by heat-related illnesses each day.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP's Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becoming hottest place in India amid severe heatwave
Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becomes hottest place in India
US-Iran peace deal soon? Report says Pakistan army chief Asim Munir may travel to Tehran
US-Iran deal soon? Report says Pak's Asim Munir may travel to Tehran
Saif Ali Khan remembers father Tiger Pataudi, celebrates his hero, but admits he would have been 'slightly embarrassed' for this reason
Saif remembers Tiger Pataudi, but admits he would have been 'embarrassed'
After 59 years, Congress returns to power in Tamil Nadu; 2 leaders to join Vijay’s TVK government
After 59 years, Congress returns to power in Tamil Nadu; 2 leaders to join Vijay
Ayushmann Khurrana flexes singing skills on Indian Idol, reveals its same stage that 'rejected' him during struggling days
Ayushmann flexes singing skills on Indian Idol, shares interesting trivia
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement