Uttar Pradesh: Five children among six electrocuted to death during religious procession in Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh: While four people were killed on the spot, two died later in a hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Representational image

Six people, including five minors, were killed while four sustained burn injuries after they came in contact with a high-tension wire in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am in Masupur village in the Nanpara area when the villagers were taking out a procession and an iron rod kept in a cart came in contact with the wire, locals said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar told PTI that while four people were killed on the spot, one died during treatment in a hospital. Later, another boy, Arafat (10), died in the hospital, pushing the death toll in the incident to six, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said the other victims have been identified as Sufian (12), Ilyas (16), Tabrez (16), Ashraf Ali (30), all residents of Bhaggadwa in Nanpara, and Shafiq (12) from Malhipur in Shravasti district.

The family members of the victims have told police that they do not want post-mortem of the bodies to be conducted as no one is to be blamed for the accident, the officer said. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment.

