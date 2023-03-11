Uttar Pradesh: ‘Asthi Bank’ to be set up at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, all you need to know (file photo)

Varanasi is considered as the most pious cremation ground in India. Due to this, people from all over the country reach Kashi to perform the last rites of a person. This led to the continuous burning of the pyre for a long time after the funeral.

And many times, the relatives of the deceased are unable to wait till the last rites are completed to collect the ashes. They have to leave the place.

But now, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a proposal to set 'Asthi Bank’ that would help people preserve the ashes of their loved ones. In Asthi Bank, the ashes and pyre remains would be preserved.

The UP government has plans to construct the bank at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. UP's first 'urn bank' is going to be built at Manikarnika Ghat with the cooperation of Varanasi Municipal Corporation. In this bank, the facility of keeping the ashes safe will be available at a very low cost.

City Health Officer Dr NP Singh said that people come to Kashi for the last rites of their loved ones. During this, they are not able to keep ashes safe. After staying for a few days, they are not able to flow the ashes in Haridwar or Sangam in Prayagraj.

Now the bank will help them by keeping the ashes of their loved ones. They can collect the ashes whenever they can. MP Singh, Nagar Swastha Adhikari, told News18, “The government has approved the proposal and has given green light to the entire project that is likely to become operational by the next financial year.”

