Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Voting to be held in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the dates for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur today (January 8). The poll body declared the schedule for the polls during a press conference.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sushil Chandra announced that elections will be held for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Counting of votes for all five state assembly elections on March 10, 2022.

UP Election Polling Dates

Phase I - February 10, 2022

Phase II - February 14, 2022

Phase III - February 20, 2022

Phase IV - February 23, 2022

Phase V - February 27, 2022

Phase VI - March 3, 2022

Phase VII - March 7, 2022

RESULT: March 10, 2022

The EC chief said, "As COVID cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, & health secretaries of States. After taking these views & ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place."

Interestingly, this time around, candidates contesting polls will also be given an option for online nomination and at least one polling booth in each assembly constituency will be exclusively managed by women personnel to encourage women voters.

Notably, the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, while those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.