Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Polling seats, districts and other details

Uttar Pradesh is set to conduct the final phase of assembly elections on March 7. The state elections are being held in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.



The final phase of UP elections will see candidates fight for 54 assembly seats spread across 9 districts including - Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

Notably, out of the 403 seats, 86 assembly seats have been reserved for the Scheduled castes.



Azamgarh, Mau and Jaunpur districts are considered strong spots of Samajwadi Party. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) seems to be having an upper hand in the remaining six districts. It is crucial for the BJP to win these elections if it wishes to win the 2024 general election.



Earlier in 2017, the BJP-led coalition had won in all the eight assembly segments of Varanasi.



Ahead of the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow from Maldahiya to Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on March 4.



The votes for all constituencies will be counted on March 10, 2022.