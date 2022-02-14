Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Over 39.07% average voter turnout till 1 pm in Phase 2

Uttar Pradesh elections started today with the second phase as polls were conducted for 55 assembly seats to decide the electoral fate of 586 candidates. For the second phase of elections, the state has set 23,404 polling places and 12,544 polling stations.

Voting is currently taking place for the second phase of elections. The assembly constituencies are listed in nine districts - Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.

As per the latest updates, voter turnout of 39.07 per cent has been recorded till 1 pm. The average voter turnout stood at 23.03 per cent till 11 am today. In totality, there are about 2.02 crore eligible voters. Out of these 1.08 crore are males and 94 lakh are females. Nearly 1,269 voters are of third gender.

In the 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 38 out of 55 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won 13 seats while the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two seats each.

SP leader Azam Khan is contesting from Rampur and state minister Baldev Singh Aulakh is contesting from Bilaspur. Many prominent candidates are contesting the second phase of elections today.

The BJP has fielded Mukesh Chaudhary against former state minister Dharam Singh Saini.

The first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections saw an average voter turnout of more than 60 per cent.