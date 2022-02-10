Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Over 48% voter turnout in 11 districts till 3 pm

Uttar Pradesh elections started today with polls conducted in 58 assembly constituencies from 11 districts in the western part of the state.

The state’s voting started from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Voting at all 25,849 polling stations will be held as per the Covid-19 guidelines released by the Election Commission.

As per the Election Commission, an average 48.24% voter turnout has been recorded in the eleven voting districts of Uttar Pradesh. These include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voter turnout stood at 20.3 per cent at 11 am.

Based on latest data, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts recorded the highest voter turnout. As many as 623 eligible voters, including 73 women candidates, are in the fray and around 2.27 crore people can vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections.

Refuting all rumours about faulty EVMS, an Election Commission official said, polling is going on peacefully in Uttar Pradesh.

"There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced," Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said.

As per the set norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.