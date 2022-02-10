Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Nearly 58% average voter turnout across 11 districts till 5 pm

Uttar Pradesh's voting started from 7 am and ended at 6 pm across all 11 districts.

Uttar Pradesh elections started today with the first phase as polls were conducted in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Polling began at 7 am in the morning and ended at 6 pm. Voting at all 25,849 polling stations was held as per the Covid-19 guidelines released by the Election Commission.

As per the EC, an average 57.79% voter turnout has been recorded in the eleven UP districts of Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voter turnout stood at 48.24% at 3pm.

Based on latest data, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts recorded the highest voter turnout.

Voter turnout by district till 5 pm

Shamli - 61.78

Muzaffarnagar - 62.14

Meerut - 58.52

Hapur - 60.50

Baghpat - 61.35

Ghaziabad - 54.77

Bulandshahar - 60.52

Aligarh - 57.25

Agra - 56.61

Gautam Buddha Nagar - 54.77

Mathura - 58.51

Earlier in the day, refuting all rumours about faulty EVMS, an Election Commission official said, polling is going on peacefully in Uttar Pradesh. "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced," Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.