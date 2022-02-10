Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Nearly 58% average voter turnout across 11 districts till 5 pm

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan says he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone into doing full-length role in Jawan: ‘She didn’t know…’

Cricket legend Viv Richards puts his faith in India for ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023

Kritika Kamra talks Bambai Meri Jaan and why women don't get 'strong' roles in 'male-dominated' crime genre | Exclusive

Hartalika Teej 2023: Know date, time, puja muhurat and significance of this auspicious day

'We need to identify...': Chaminda Vaas concerned about Jasprit Bumrah's workload management and future prospects

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan says he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone into doing full-length role in Jawan: ‘She didn’t know…’

Cricket legend Viv Richards puts his faith in India for ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023

Kritika Kamra talks Bambai Meri Jaan and why women don't get 'strong' roles in 'male-dominated' crime genre | Exclusive

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

10 incredible health benefits of Bael juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan says he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone into doing full-length role in Jawan: ‘She didn’t know…’

Shah Rukh Khan takes the internet by storm with his jaw-dropping look for Jawan's success meet, fans say ‘Don is back’

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her plans to venture into Hollywood: ‘I am very busy doing…’

HomeIndia

India

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Nearly 58% average voter turnout across 11 districts till 5 pm

Uttar Pradesh's voting started from 7 am and ended at 6 pm across all 11 districts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Uttar Pradesh elections started today with the first phase as polls were conducted in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Polling began at 7 am in the morning and ended at 6 pm. Voting at all 25,849 polling stations was held as per the Covid-19 guidelines released by the Election Commission.

As per the EC, an average 57.79% voter turnout has been recorded in the eleven UP districts of Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voter turnout stood at 48.24% at 3pm.

Based on latest data, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts recorded the highest voter turnout.

Voter turnout by district till 5 pm

Shamli - 61.78

Muzaffarnagar - 62.14

Meerut - 58.52

Hapur - 60.50

Baghpat - 61.35

Ghaziabad - 54.77

Bulandshahar - 60.52

Aligarh - 57.25

Agra - 56.61

Gautam Buddha Nagar - 54.77

Mathura - 58.51 

 

 

 

Earlier in the day, refuting all rumours about faulty EVMS, an Election Commission official said, polling is going on peacefully in Uttar Pradesh. "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced," Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Apple AirPods mistaken for vitamin tablet, gulped down by woman

    Libya floods: Over 5000 presumed dead after two dams collapse due to heavy rains

    Meet Tejasvi Rana, IIT alumnus-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC without coaching, AIR was...

    This cricket team holds record for winning most finals, it's not India, Sri Lanka or West Indies

    Is Facebook Banned in India? (Facebook Ban in India)

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE