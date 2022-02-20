Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Nearly 21.18% average voter turnout across 16 districts till 11 am

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: India wins gold medal in women's cricket for the first time, beats Sri Lanka by 19 runs

Servosys Revealed: Why BFSI Players Fail in-the-middle during their Digital Transformation?

Who is the Best Marble Dealers in India? All you need to know about India's best white marble dealer, ASIAN MARBLES

BEST 5 SITES TO BUY YOUTUBE LIKES

Sanatan Dharma row: Hindu saints stage protest in Delhi, torch effigies of Udhayanidhi and other leaders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: India wins gold medal in women's cricket for the first time, beats Sri Lanka by 19 runs

Servosys Revealed: Why BFSI Players Fail in-the-middle during their Digital Transformation?

Who is the Best Marble Dealers in India? All you need to know about India's best white marble dealer, ASIAN MARBLES

8 Flower plants that suits Aquarius

9 vegetables that are not good for health

Meet 5 richest Indians in Canada

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Tiger 3 promotions to begin on this date with special 'Tiger ka message' from Salman Khan, trailer to release soon

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra pens heartfelt note welcoming 'jeej' Raghav Chadha to 'craziness' family

Viral video: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Jawan song Chaleya with Shah Rukh Khan in the background, watch

HomeIndia

India

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Nearly 21.18% average voter turnout across 16 districts till 11 am

The 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is being held in seven phases. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 10.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An average of 21.18 per cent voting was recorded in the first four hours of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Here are the average polling percentages shared by the Election Commission till 11 am:

- 22.67 per cent in Hathras
- 24.32 per cent in Firozabad
- 22.54 per cent in Kasganj
- 24.30 per cent in Etah
- 24.46 per cent in Mainpuri
- 19.64 per cent in Farrukhabad
- 22 per cent in Kannauj
- 19.84 per cent in Etawah
- 18.53 per cent in Auraiya
- 19.86 per cent in Kanpur Dehat
- 16.79 per cent in Kanpur Nagar
- 21.66 per cent in Jalaun
- 19.11 per cent in Jhansi
- 25.80 per cent in Lalitpur
- 23.30 per cent in Hamirpur
- 23.50 per cent in Mahoba

In the third phase of UP elections 2022, there are 627 candidates in the fray and over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

The Karhal assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, is also going to the polls in this phase. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.

Sunday's polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Among the prominent political leaders who cast their votes on Sunday are Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and UP minister Satish Mahana.

Also Read | What is meant by breach of secrecy of voting? All you need to know

Meanwhile, Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey and former BJP office-bearer Nawab Singh have landed in trouble as they revealed the parties they voted for. FIRs are being registered against them.

Pandey took her mobile phone inside the polling booth at Hudson School, and clicked a selfie while exercising her right following which an FIR was being lodged against her, said a senior official.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.
The 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 10. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains lash disaster-hit hill state again, 24 roads blocked in 5 districts

The Great Indian Family box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film takes a dull start, earns just Rs 1.40 crore

China will help Nepal end its landlocked status, says Xi Jinping

Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 signs deal with Rs 1.03 lakh crore firm for lavish Mumbai office, rent is…

Sukhee box office collection day 1: Shilpa Shetty-starrer sees disastrous opening, fails to earn even Rs 50 lakh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE