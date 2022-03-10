Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Special officers appointed in Varanasi and Meerut

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Ahead of the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission has taken a big decision. The Election Commission on Wednesday appointed special officers to oversee the counting of votes in Meerut and Varanasi amid complaints from opposition parties over alleged irregularities.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has been sent to Meerut as a special officer to oversee the counting of votes and the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar has been sent to Varanasi. The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will begin at 8 am today.

The commission said that 671 counting observers, 130 police observers and 10 special observers would be deployed for the smooth counting of votes. Officials further stated that in the past too, election officers of different states have been sent as special observers so that complaints of any kind of bias can be taken care of.

The Samajwadi Party has alleged that EVMs were sent to Varanasi on Tuesday without the knowledge of political parties. Earlier, there were allegations of violation of protocol during polling in Meerut. Akhilesh Yadav's party on Wednesday tweeted a video to back the claims of 'manipulation of voting machines' ahead of the election results in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, an official is heard admitting a protocol lapse.

Commission officials have already dismissed allegations that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the recently concluded polls were pulled out. The Commission said that elaborate arrangements have been made at all the counting centres.