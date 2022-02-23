Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Phase 4 polling begins in 59 constituencies

Polling for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 began today February 23 at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Voting is underway in a total of 59 constituencies spread across nine districts in the fourth phase of UP Election 2022. The districts where the poling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

This is the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 624 candidates in 59 Assembly seats across 9 districts in fray.

According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for which 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 poling centres have been set up in this phase.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.

In 2017, 62.55 per cent polling was reported on the seats while in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was 60.03 per cent.

Among the prominent candidates in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, former SP minister Abhishek Mishra, former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Nitin Agarwal and Aditi Singh.

