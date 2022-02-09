Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Phase 1 voting tomorrow: How to download your Voter ID Card online

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election will be held tomorrow (February 10) marking the beginning of seven-phase polls in the state. As many as 58 constituencies across 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase. The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Also known as Election Card, a Voter ID Card is government-issued identity card. The Election Commission of India is authorised to issue a Voter ID to eligible Indian citizens. Apart from working as identity proof, this card allows a person to cast their vote in Indian elections.

How to download your Voter ID Card online

Step 1: Visit the official election website - https://eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on Form6 to “Apply online for registration of new voter ID” which will give you an option to apply as a new voter

Step 3: After you proceed as a new user, you will asked to enter basic details like your name, age, and gender

Step 4: Please note that you will be asked to enter your residential address, and marital status.

Step 5: In the next step, you will be asked to enter the details of two people who will vouch for you. You will be asked to enter their personal information and Voter ID details.

Step 6: Once you have completed all the above steps, you will be asked to attach all the supporting documents like your identity proof and address proof to complete the enrollment process.

Step 7: You will then get a n application number on your phone and registered email ID.

Step 8: You can use your application number to check you Voter ID.

Step 9: Once it is uploaded to the website, you can click on the “Download” button to get a copy of your newly generated election card.