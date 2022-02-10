Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Village in Aligarh district boycotts polls

UP Assembly Elections Latest News: The first phase of the 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh began today with polling in 58 constituencies across 11 districts. Aligarh is one of the districts that has gone to polls today (February 10).

While Aligarh reported a decent 45.89% voter turnout till 3 pm, the residents of one village in the district's Iglas tehsil have reportedly decided to boycott the elections. The village of Nabalpur in Manoharpur Gram Panchayat is around 20 kilometres away from the district headquarters. The approximately 600 residents are unhappy with the development in the region.

The polling booth in the village was a picture of emptiness today, with only 13 voters having come to cast their votes till 10:30 am, leading Hindi news outlets reported. Local news reports suggest immense waterlogging a continued phenomenon with no proper drainage.

The village gets electricity but reportedly has no street lights. Everyone does not have access to washroom facilities. The villagers reportedly decided to boycott the 2019 general elections too. Now they are boycotting the state assembly elections. The residents of Nabalpur had not casted a vote and had been waiting for assurance from senior officials before heading to voting stations.