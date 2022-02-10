Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Everything that has happened so far

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: First phase of voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh, with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Polling started at 7am and will continue till 6 pm. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the assembly polls. Nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide the fate of these candidates.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. "Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Saharanpur.

"BJP UP's ghoshna patra is a resolution for welfare," PM Modi further added. BJP is expected to face stiff challenge from the resurgent alliance of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in the much hyped Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.

Significantly, the first phase polling will decide the fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath-led government including Suresh Rana, Atul Garg, Shrikant Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Anil Sharma, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Dinesh Khatik, Dr G S Dharmesh and Chaudhary Laxmi Narain.

Voter turnout till 11 am

As per data released by the Election Commission, the overall turnout is 20.03% as of 11 am. Among all constituencies, the seats of Etmadpur (29%) and Ghaziabad (7.37%) have witnessed the highest and lowest voter turnout respectively.

District-wise turnout

Agra- 20.42%

Aligarh- 17.91%

Baghpat- 22.24%

Bulandshahr- 21.63%

Gautam Buddha Nagar- 18.43%

Ghaziabad- 17.26%

Hapur- 22.78%

Mathura- 20.39%

Meerut- 18.92%

Muzaffarnagar- 22.56%

Shamli- 22.84%

Constituencies going to vote today

Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Charthawal, Purqazi (SC), Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur (SC), Kithore, Meerut Cantt, Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Dhaulana, Hapur (SC), Garhmukteshwar, Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja (SC), Khair (SC), Barauli, Atrauli, Chharra, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas (SC), Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC), Etmadpur, Agra Cantt (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Bah.

Key candidates

Noida - Pankaj Singh (BJP), Sunil Choudhary(SP), Pankhuri Pathak (Congress), and Pankaj Awana (AAP)

Mathura - Shrikant Sharma (BJP), Devendra Agarwal (SP), Pradeep Mathur (Congress)

Kairana - Nahid Hassan (SP), Mriganka Singh (BJP), Haji Akhlaq (Congress) Rajendra Singh Upadhyay (BSP)

Thana Bhawan - Ashraf Ali (RLD), Suresh Rana (BJP),Satya Sayyam Saini (Congress), Zaheer Malik (BSP)

Shamli - Prasanna Chaudhary (RLD), Tejendra Singh Nirwal (BJP), Mohd Ayub Jang (Congress) Brijendra Malik (BSP)

Budhana - Rajpal Baliyan (RLD), Umesh Malik (BJP), Devendra Kashyap (Congress), Haji Mohd Anish (BSP)

Charthawal - Pankaj Kr Malik (SP), Sapna Kashyap (BJP), Dr. Yasmeen Rana (Congress), Salman Saeed (BSP)

Purqazi (SC) - Anil Kumar (RLD), Pramod Utwal (BJP), Deepak Kumar (Congress), Surendra Pal Singh (BSP)

Muzaffar Nagar - Sourabh (RLD), Kapil Dev Aggarwal (BJP), Subodh Sharma (Congress), Pushpankar Pal (BSP)

Khatauli - Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD), Vikram Saini (BJP), Gaurav Bhati (Congress), Kartar Singh Bhadana (BSP)

Baghpat - Yogesh Dhama (BJP), Ahmad Hameed (SP-RLD) Anil Dev Tyagi (Congress).