Uttar Pradesh, Amroha: 5-year-old boy falls in boiling dal, dies

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy fell into a pot with boiling dal and died while being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The incident took place in Karanpur's Sutari village.

Prashant, son of farmer Sushil Singh, was playing where hot utensils were kept.

The food was prepared as part of a 'mundan' function.

Prashant went inside the room and was jumping on the bed after which he fell inside the vessel.

He died when he was taken to a bigger hospital in Meerut.

The last rites of the boy were performed.