Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh, Amroha: 5-year-old boy falls in boiling dal, dies

Amroha: The last rites of the boy were performed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh, Amroha: 5-year-old boy falls in boiling dal, dies
Hospital (File)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy fell into a pot with boiling dal and died while being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The incident took place in Karanpur's Sutari village. 

Prashant, son of farmer Sushil Singh, was playing where hot utensils were kept. 

The food was prepared as part of a 'mundan' function. 

Prashant went inside the room and was jumping on the bed after which he fell inside the vessel. 

He died when he was taken to a bigger hospital in Meerut. 

The last rites of the boy were performed.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.