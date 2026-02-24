FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Uttar Pradesh: After Namo Bharat, CM Yogi-led govt plans to lauch bullet train, high-speed rail project to cover major12 cities, check details

The project is expected to be implemented quickly, with the NHSRCL team already visiting Uttar Pradesh to finalize the location for the project office.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 07:22 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: After Namo Bharat, CM Yogi-led govt plans to lauch bullet train, high-speed rail project to cover major12 cities, check details
The Delhi-Varansi high-speed rail corridor is set to be the first priority project among the seven high-speed rail projects announced by the government. The Railway Board has directed the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to update the old Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi-Varansi corridor. The DPR, prepared in 2021, outlines the route of the bullet train, which will pass through 12 cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Jewar, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Raebareli, Prayagraj, and Bhadohi.

Stations and route

According to the DPR, the bullet train will start from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan and pass through the mentioned cities before reaching Varansi. The Railway Board officials believe that updating the DPR will minimize changes to the stations. The project is expected to be implemented quickly, with the NHSRCL team already visiting Uttar Pradesh to finalize the location for the project office.

Government's vision

The government's vision for high-speed rail projects was reiterated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who announced the seven high-speed rail corridors in the recent budget. The corridors include Delhi-Varansi, Varansi-Siliguri, Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai, Hyderabad-Bangalore, and Bangalore-Chennai.

The government estimates an investment of Rs 16 lakh crore for these projects, with trains expected to run at speeds of 250-350 km per hour.

Implementation Plan

The Railway Board has directed NHSRCL to update the DPR, conduct surveys, and prepare contract documents for the projects. The board has also emphasized the need for a common technical standard for high-speed rail projects, with NHSRCL responsible for developing these standards.

A core team will be established for each project, and technical staff will be trained and deployed accordingly. The NHSRCL will submit weekly progress reports to the Railway Board to ensure timely assistance and implementation of the projects

