Uttar Pradesh: 90 sheep, 8 vultures die after being hit by trains in Balrampur (file photo)

Uttar Pradesh: As many as 90 sheep and eight vultures died on Sunday after being hit by two trains in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur. The incident happened in the Pachperwa police station area, near the Saryu bridge.

After being attacked by dogs, the cattle ran towards the railway track where they were hit by the train. The vultures gathered over the cattle corpses when they too were hit by another train. Gaisari MLA SP Yadav visited the spot and demanded Rs 40 lakh compensation in the case.

READ | Korean man dies after falling from 50 feet while paragliding in Gujarat, incident caught on camera