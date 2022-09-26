Uttar Pradesh: 9 killed as tractor overturns and falls into pond in Lucknow

Photo: ANI

Nine people were killed when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned after it lost control and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Monday, a senior district official said.

Around 45 people were travelling in the vehicle which was on their way to a temple for a mundan ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been called to assist in the rescue operations, police said.

Uttar Pradesh A tractor trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range pic.twitter.com/ZJFQZ4smhk September 26, 2022

On hearing the noise, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued several victims trapped under the vehicle. About 10 injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, they said, adding efforts are on to identify the deceased. The DM instructed the concerned officials to ensure all possible help to the victims.

