Uttar Pradesh: 9 killed as tractor overturns and falls into pond in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: About 10 injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital. Eforts are on to identify the deceased.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Photo: ANI

Nine people were killed when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned after it lost control and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Monday, a senior district official said.

Around 45 people were travelling in the vehicle which was on their way to a temple for a mundan ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been called to assist in the rescue operations, police said.

On hearing the noise, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued several victims trapped under the vehicle. About 10 injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, they said, adding efforts are on to identify the deceased. The DM instructed the concerned officials to ensure all possible help to the victims.

