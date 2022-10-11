Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: 8 terror suspected arrested by ATS for links with Al-Qaeda

Eight suspects were arrested by police from various locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, according to officials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 06:57 AM IST

According to reports released on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained eight alleged terrorists with ties to Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

Eight individuals have been detained from various locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, according to a statement from UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

According to the statement, the suspects who have been detained include Lukman, Mohammad Alim of Gagalhedi, Kari Mukhtar of Manoharpur, Kamil of Deoband, all of whom are from the Saharanpur district, Shahzad of Jhinjhana Shamli district, and Mudassir of Haridwar (Uttarakhand). Ali Noor, a citizen of Bangladesh, and Nawazish Ansari of Jharkhand.

The statement claims that the suspects' possession of electronic proof of funds for terrorism and Islamist material confirms their involvement with the terrorist groups.

According to the officials, their connections to those working to support terrorist organisations and networks and link an increasing number of people to extremist religious ideologues in India have been discovered.

According to the statement, the police have found several items that were utilised in suspicious operations, including memory cards, pen drives, and mobile phones.

According to a Uttarakhand STF source who requested anonymity, a team of UP ATS officers visited Haridwar last week and detained the suspects following a daylong reconnaissance from Dadupur Govindpur hamlet close to Salempur in the Haridwar district.

He added that the terror module is accused of spreading Jihadi ideology in western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, particularly through religious organisations located in Haridwar, and that the UP ATS had requested the assistance of the Uttarakhand STF in making the arrests.

The official added that there is information that 2.5 lakh, which is alleged to have been given by Bangladeshi terrorist Abdullah Talha for funding terrorism, was found in Kamil.

(With inputs from PTI)

