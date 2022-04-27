Uttar Pradesh: 7 people arrested in Noida Garden Galleria murder case

Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

Seven people were arrested in connection with the Noida Garden Galleria murder case, in which a 30-year old man was allegedly beaten to death during a brawl with the employees of the pub, informed Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday. Police have also registered an FIR against the accused involved in the case that took place on Monday night. After the investigation, police found that a total of nine people were involved in the murder.

"After a detailed investigation, we found that a total of nine people were involved in the murder. So far, seven people are arrested. In the post-mortem report, it was found that he had head, spleen, and stomach injuries. Further investigation is underway," Ranvijay Singh, Noida ADCP told ANI. According to the police, some people got into a fight with the bar staff during which one person was seriously injured and later succumbed to death."A man was killed last night in Garden Galleria Mall, Noida. Some people got into a fight with bar staff during which one person was severely injured. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The bar staff is taken into custody," Singh said.

Following the incident, Noida police sent a letter to the district administration to cancel the license of the bar Lost Lemons at Garden Galleria, the official said. Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased claimed that her husband was not taken to the hospital on time and accused his friends, bar owners and employees of being involved in the incident."The incident took place at 11 pm but I was informed at 3 am. My husband was not taken to the hospital on time. His friends, bar owners, and employees all are involved in this murder. I demand action against his friends too. No one should get such friends," said Pooja Rai, wife of the deceased. Further investigation is underway.

