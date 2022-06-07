Uttar Pradesh: 62 'new' gangsters under state police radar now

Image: Pixabay

The Uttar Pradesh police has issued a list of 62 'new' gangsters that are now on its radar. The police said that it is closely monitoring the activities of these goons who will soon be booked under the Gangsters Act.



ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, "In the past three months, we have prepared the list and we are planning a crackdown soon. In May, the police took action against 788 gangsters under the Gangsters Act and attached their property as per legal provisions."



He said that the state police had, so far, attached properties worth Rs 662 crore under the Gangsters Act between March and May this year. Of this, properties worth Rs 250 crore were attached in Meerut alone.



Besides the 62 criminals identified for action, there are also 30 land mining mafia, 228 liquor mafia, 168 cattle mafia 347 land mafia, 18 education mafia and 359 others who will be facing action soon.

