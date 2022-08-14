Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: 6 Saharanpur school students suspended for raising pro-Pak slogans in Tiranga Yatra

After the video went viral, the school administration suspended six students of Class 11 and Class 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 6 Saharanpur school students suspended for raising pro-Pak slogans in Tiranga Yatra
Representational Image

A video of school students in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur chanting pro-Pakistani slogans during a Tiranga rally has gone viral. The said students have been suspended by the school administration. 

According to media reports, the Silver Oak School was carrying out a Tiranga rally under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative in which some students raised pro-Pakistan slogans. 

After the video went viral, the school administration suspended six students of Class 11 and Class 12. 

Meanwhile, SSP Dr Vipin Tada has directed to register an FIR in this regard. It was told that two students who raised objectionable slogans are Hindus and four students are Muslims. 

