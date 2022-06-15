Uttar Pradesh: 6 killed, 14 injured in road accident in Badaun, PM Modi, CM Yogi express grief

File Photo

Six people were killed and 14 others were injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch after being hit by a tanker on Bareilly-Agra road on Tuesday, police said.

Some families belonging to Auramai village under the Moosazhag area of the district had gone to take a dip in river Ganga in a tractor-trolley this morning. While returning around 3 pm, a tanker hit their vehicle from behind in an attempt to overtake it in the Civil Lines police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh, said.

The tractor-trolley which lost balance overturned and fell into a ditch, the SSP said, adding that five women and a child died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Anita Devi (40), Sangeeta (19), Sushma (65), Veera Devi (75), Poonam (28), and Sahdev (12).

The seriously injured have been admitted to a government medical college in Badaun. The tanker driver fled from the spot after the incident, he said adding that investigations are on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident. "The road accident in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh is very sad. In this, I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Along with this, I wish the injured in the accident a speedy recovery," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences over the deaths of six people in a road accident in Badaun. "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of 6 people in a road accident in Badaun area of the district. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased," read an official statement. The UP Chief Minister also gave instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident.