Uttar Pradesh: 50 lakh devotees flock to Ayodhya on January 1, here's why

Ayodhya police have taken extensive measures to ensure the safety of the event and control the crowds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Photo: IANS

To celebrate the New Year, more than 50 million worshippers are scheduled to make the journey to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. There will be tight security, and the Ayodhya police have made plans to control the crowds.

Ayodhya SSP Muniraj G said,“Relying on reports from different government departments, we are prepared to manage about 50 lakh people in Ayodhya on the first day of the New Year. We have arranged about a dozen cranes at different points on all roads leading to Ayodhya to deal with any road accidents. All police response vehicles equipped with tools to deal with any eventuality on roads have been deployed.”

Many places of worship have also taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of their worshippers during this busy time.

The state tourism agency estimates that in 2022, Ayodhya had approximately 2.5 crore visitors, including roughly 25,000 from outside countries.

There were 70 lakh more tourists in 2022 than in 2021. More than 30 lakh devotees visited Ayodhya on January 1, 2022, as per the report.

(With inputs from IANS)

