Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed, 30 injured as roof of cold storage collapses in Meerut (photo: ANI)

UP news: At least five people have been killed and 30 sustained injuries after an under-construction roof of a cold storage collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said. the incident took place in Daurala on Friday.

Senior administrative and police officials along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force have rushed to the spot, police said, adding 26 people have been rescued from under the rubble and efforts are on to find others.

Circle Officer Ashish Sharma said, "An under-construction roof of a cold storage collapsed. Workers and labourers working there were buried under the rubble."

"Five people have been killed in the accident and around 26 people have been rescued by our teams. The rescue efforts are underway at the site," he added. Police are yet to identify the deceased and the reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

