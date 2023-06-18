Uttar Pradesh: 44 deaths recorded in 50 hours due to heatwave, light rainfall expected in Delhi-NCR

Representational Image

Officials reported on Saturday that at least 44 patients admitted to a district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, died on June 15 and 16, with the intense heat affecting their pre-existing conditions. This prompted the state government to begin an investigation into the deaths. According to the officials, the majority of the patients were more than 60.

“UP government has launched a probe into the deaths. Two director-level officers from Lucknow have been sent to the district,” a senior official said.

According to a statement from the local health department, 23 people died on June 15 and 11 more individuals died up until the afternoon of June 16. A top hospital official later reported that 10 more persons had passed away on Friday.

“In the last over 50 hours, 44 deaths have been reported,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

According to the official, Diwakar Singh, the chief medical superintendent at Balia District Hospital, has been transferred out. “When the people were brought in, most of them complained of giddiness and some others had fever. These deaths were caused by critical ailments, not by heat stroke,” HT reported Diwakar Singh.

The Met department predicts that the district will have a high temperature of 43°C on Sunday.

Delhi-NCR weather forecast:

On Sunday, June 18, Delhi is anticipated to see a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. It could also lightly rain. However, the majority of Uttar Pradesh is experiencing oppressive heat. The department predicts that on June 20, the weather in the state will change.

Rainfall expected in these states:

Maharashtra will also experience little rain. The state won't likely experience heavy rainfall until June 21. In addition, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal may get rain. Over Ladakh, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, scattered rain is possible.

Heatwave reported in these cities:

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha are in the grip of scorching heat. The next five to six days won't likely see any change in the temperature, according to the meteorological department. With this, the heatwave's progression will continue.