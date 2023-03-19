Uttar Pradesh: 4 women, 1 child died due to heavy rain and hailstorm

Representational Image

In Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, amid a hailstorm and severe rain, five persons, including four women and a child, were washed away and died, according to the police.

Rajpati, Geeta Devi, Santra, Rajkumari, and Yashodiya have been named as the deceased. The incident happened on the night between Friday and Saturday.

Six people, including four women and two children, went out on Friday night and never came back, according to the police. Their family members addressed the police and requested that they go look for them after waiting for hours.

(Also Read: Delhi: Skull, dismembered female body parts found at RRTS construction site in Sarai Kale Khan)

Four bodies—three women and one child—were found on the riverbanks in the early hours of Saturday after a team of police launched their search after learning of the missing person.

The body of the fifth woman was recovered in the Rampur Barkonia police station area. "From village Garhwa, 4 women and 2 children had gone to collect wood when heavy rain lashed. They went to take cover, and during this, the hailstorm water from mountains washed away these 5 people with force leading to their death," Kalu Singh, Additional SP, Sonbhadra said on Saturday.

ASP added that the bodies of all five victims have been discovered, and sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with inputs from agencies)