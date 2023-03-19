Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Uttar Pradesh: 4 women, 1 child died due to heavy rain and hailstorm

Six people went out on Friday night amid a hailstorm and heavy rainfall. They got washed away and died, according to the police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 4 women, 1 child died due to heavy rain and hailstorm
Representational Image

In Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, amid a hailstorm and severe rain, five persons, including four women and a child, were washed away and died, according to the police.

Rajpati, Geeta Devi, Santra, Rajkumari, and Yashodiya have been named as the deceased. The incident happened on the night between Friday and Saturday.

Six people, including four women and two children, went out on Friday night and never came back, according to the police. Their family members addressed the police and requested that they go look for them after waiting for hours.

(Also Read: Delhi: Skull, dismembered female body parts found at RRTS construction site in Sarai Kale Khan)

Four bodies—three women and one child—were found on the riverbanks in the early hours of Saturday after a team of police launched their search after learning of the missing person.

The body of the fifth woman was recovered in the Rampur Barkonia police station area. "From village Garhwa, 4 women and 2 children had gone to collect wood when heavy rain lashed. They went to take cover, and during this, the hailstorm water from mountains washed away these 5 people with force leading to their death," Kalu Singh, Additional SP, Sonbhadra said on Saturday. 

ASP added that the bodies of all five victims have been discovered, and sent for post-mortem examination. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador, death toll touches 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.