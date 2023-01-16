Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: 4-day hot air balloon and boat racing fest to begin in THIS city from January 17, check details

Balloon Festival: This is the second time when the UP tourism department is organising a hot air balloon festival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 4-day hot air balloon and boat racing fest to begin in THIS city from January 17, check details
Uttar Pradesh: 4-day hot air balloon and boat racing fest to begin in THIS city from January 17 (Photo: UP Tourism)

Uttar Pradesh:  A four-day hot air balloon and boat racing festival is all set to begin on Tuesday (January 17). The fest will end on January 20. The festival -- Kashi Balloon & Boat Festival -- is being organised in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.  

Mapping of a 3-km stretch of river Ganga, between Dashashwamedh and Namo ghats, had been done for the boat race. The logo of the festival has been released which is in the shape of a shield and reads ‘Kashi balloon & boat festival’.

The balloons will take off and land at Central Hindu Boys School, Ramnagar and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) grounds. Reports suggest the fare for an air ride is yet to be fixed. However, the price was set at Rs 500 per person last year.

For branding the events, the UP tourism department will also be introducing blimps, inflatable balloons, and floating cylinders, Deputy Director Tourism Preeti Srivastava has said.

READ | MA English graduate leaves British Council job to become chaiwali, know story behind her tea stall 

Names of the proposed teams that will participate in the race are Gangaputra, Navik Sena, Kashi Lahiri, Jal Yodhas, Kashi Keepers, Ganga Lahiri, Nauka Riders, Jal Sena, Ganga Vahini, Bhagirathi Sevaks, Gaumukh Giants and Ghat Keepers, she said.

As a part of the hot air ballooning fest, morning flights, tethered flights, and night glows will be organised for the visitors to enjoy. Locations for the launch and possible landing sites of hot air balloons have also been finalised.

Apart from this, paramotor activities will also be organised during the fest. The tourism department also informed that they have roped in agencies from five countries, including the United States (US), Japan and Canada for the hot air balloon fest.

This is the second time when the tourism department is organising a hot air balloon festival in Varanasi. In the 2021 event, eight pilots from abroad and six from India took part.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.