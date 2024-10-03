Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, several injured after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Bareilly

Delhi-NCR weather report: National capital to witness clear skies on first day of Navratri, know IMD updates for next...

Meet actress who once didn’t have money for food, became star, rejected blockbuster with SRK; now worth Rs 1010000000

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Meet actress who once didn’t have money for food, became star, rejected blockbuster with SRK; now worth Rs 1010000000

Meet actress who once didn’t have money for food, became star, rejected blockbuster with SRK; now worth Rs 1010000000

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

6 effective ways for men in their 30s to lower their LDL levels 

6 effective ways for men in their 30s to lower their LDL levels 

Weight loss with Thyroid: 10 ways to lose weight if you have hypothyroidism

Weight loss with Thyroid: 10 ways to lose weight if you have hypothyroidism

7 most deadliest snakes in the world

7 most deadliest snakes in the world

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Meet actress who once didn’t have money for food, became star, rejected blockbuster with SRK; now worth Rs 1010000000

Meet actress who once didn’t have money for food, became star, rejected blockbuster with SRK; now worth Rs 1010000000

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

HomeIndia

India

Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, several injured after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Bareilly

The police said they are verifying the licence of the cracker unit's operator Nasir. A senior police officer said Nasir allegedly had the licence for another place, but the house where the incident occurred belonged to his in-laws.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 07:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, several injured after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Bareilly
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least three persons were killed and as many injured following a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The explosion, which took place in the Sirauli police station area, also caused damage to some adjoining buildings, they added.

The police said they are verifying the licence of the cracker unit's operator Nasir. A senior police officer said Nasir allegedly had the licence for another place, but the house where the incident occurred belonged to his in-laws.

"Three people have died and at least as many injured in an explosion at a firecracker-making unit in Sirauli area of Bareilly district," Inspector General (Bareilly Range) Rakesh Singh told PTI.

"The explosion has also led to damages in three-four adjoining buildings. The man operating the firecracker unit has been identified as one Nasir. He is said to have been in possession of a licence, details of which are being looked into," Singh added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident. He condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the blast.

IG Singh said he was headed to the spot to monitor the situation and relief operations directly, where other senior district officials, including police, have reached out.

Local police teams, along with personnel from the health and fire departments, rushed to the spot soon after information about the incident to undertake the rescue work, officials said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the incident occurred at around 4 pm.

"As per the preliminary investigation, it has been found that Nasir had a licence for explosives for some other place but the house in which the explosion occurred was of his in-laws," said the SSP.

Denying the possibility of presence of some other explosive material leading to the blast, Arya said, "We have recovered remains of locally-made crackers from the spot. Prima facie it appears that the blast occurred because of them." The officer added that a probe into the matter is underway and appropriate action will be taken against those found involved in the incident.

Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are still at the spot and are undertaking rescue work to ensure that nobody is left buried under the debris, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Beyond the Battlefield: Impact on India’s trade and supply chains

Beyond the Battlefield: Impact on India’s trade and supply chains

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

More Than Just Nasrallah's Cousin: Hashem Safieddine's Deep Roots in Hezbollah

More Than Just Nasrallah's Cousin: Hashem Safieddine's Deep Roots in Hezbollah

Watch: Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan laugh in viral video, netizens say 'she deserves an award'

Watch: Kajol makes Jaya Bachchan laugh in viral video, netizens say 'she deserves an award'

Gautam Adani's next big step, his two companies set to grab everyone's attention due to...

Gautam Adani's next big step, his two companies set to grab everyone's attention due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement