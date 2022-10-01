Uttar Pradesh: 22 women and children killed, dozens injured as tractor-trolley falls into pond in Kanpur

Photo - ANI

A tragic incident took place in Uttar Pradesh today, when a tractor trolley in Kanpur full of pilgrims fell into a pond, killing 22 pilgrims on board and injuring dozens more. According to media reports, all those who have died are women and children.

As per media reports, over two dozen people have been left injured after the truck overturned and fell into a pond. It has also been reported that the tractor had over 50 people on board at the time of the accident, most of which were women and children.

The tragic accident took place near the Ghatampur area in Kanpur, and the tractor was reportedly returning from the Chandrika Devi temple in the district. Those who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital and are being treated with care.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences over tractor accident in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/j7Z48wzETb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2022

Rescue operations are also being conducted to help those who are currently stuck in the debris or the pond after the accident. It is expected that the death toll will rise, keeping in mind the scale of the tractor trolley accident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the incident and has instructed officials to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident. Further details regarding the accident are currently awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Twitter bans over 57k accounts in India promoting child porn, non-consensual nudity in country