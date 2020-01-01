Uttar Pradesh: 22 IAS, 28 PCS officers transferred by Yogi government

The Yogi Adityanath government transferred 28 senior Provincial Civil Service officers and 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in Uttar Pradesh.

IAS officers Aamod Kumar and Roshan Jacob have been promoted to the principal secretary rank in the Planning Department from the Board of Revenue, secretary and director of the department of geology and mining respectively.

Gauri Shankar Priyadarshi has been appointed as commissioners of Aligarh, while, Gaurav Dayal has been appointed as the commissioner of Chitrakoot.

Among the PCS officers, Amrit Lal Bind and Ritu Pania have been appointed as the ADM of Kanpur (city) and Badaun respectively.Ram Niwas Sharma has become a special secretary in the home department, and Avinash Singh has become chief development officer (CDO) of Mirzapur.

This is the first administrative reshuffle conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Government in the new year.