Uttar Pradesh 21 people arrested for cheating during revenue officer exams

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have taken 21 persons into custody for allegedly cheating in the Lekhpal recruitment test. They include students, "solvers," and gang bosses. Bluetooth-enabled devices were being used by the problem solvers to jot down their responses.

First, in Prayagraj, two members of the "solver" group were apprehended while allegedly solving an exam in a vehicle — Narendra Kumar Patel and Sandeep Patel. Following a tip, they were taken into custody.

The information they provided led to more arrests in Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Varanasi, Gonda, and Bareilly on Sunday. It seems that all of the detained gang of solvers had Bluetooth devices in their possession.

After questioning the suspects, it was discovered that the gang of solvers had provided Bluetooth devices to the candidates. From outside the ear, the Bluetooth gadget remained undetectable.

Using an ATM card-like chip, the Bluetooth device's microphone was implanted in the vest's neck area.

Nearly 2.5 lakh applicants took the Lekhpal recruitment Mains exam on Sunday at 501 centres in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the state's Subordinate Services Selection Commission Chairman, Praveer Kumar.

Ayodhya, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi were among the examination centers listed by Kumar.

Within the boundaries of Phaphamau police station in the trans-Ganga region of Prayargaj district, the STF also detained the ringleader, Vijay Kant Patel, near Gohri Soroan road.

As part of their investigation, the STF also confiscated 15 Bluetooth earbuds, six SIM cards and six earbud cells; nine Bluetooth device cards; ten mobile sets; an SUV; one PAN card; and Rs 620 in cash from their hands.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, senior superintendent of police in Prayagraj, said: "The kingpin of the racket, Vijay Kant told the police that after passing his polytechnic exam in 2012, he came in contact with a notorious copying mafia in Prayagraj. He then came to know about modus operandi of copying mafia and his racket for luring aspirants of various competitive exams."

After leaving his work in 2019, Vijay Kant became totally engaged in the selection of applicants for numerous competitive tests in return for money, and he was also successful in ensuring their choices.

An FIR under section 419 and 420 of the IPC, Section 66 D of the IT act, and Section 3,4 and 10 of Uttar Pradesh Sarvajanik Pariksha Adhiniyam was registered with Phaphamau police station in this connection.

(With inputs from IANS)