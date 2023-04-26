Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old woman, who eloped with boyfriend's father last year, traced and brought back

Uttar Pradesh: The woman's family had lodged a kidnapping complaint with the Chakeri police station.

Uttar Pradesh: A 20-year-old woman who had eloped with her boyfriend's father last year has been found and brought back. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The woman eloped a year ago after she met her boyfriend's father Kamlesh while visiting his house.

The duo fled Kanpur in March 2022 and left behind 20-year-old Amit. The woman's family had lodged a kidnapping complaint with the Chakeri police station. After a year-long hunt, the police traced Kamlesh and the woman in Delhi and brought them back. While Kamlesh is in police custody, the woman`s medical examination will be conducted soon. Further investigations are on.

(With inputs from IANS)

