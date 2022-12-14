Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: 2 men hunting for 'chakna' with alcohol chew puppy's ears, tail

Bareilly: The incident took place in the Faridpur town in the district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 2 men hunting for 'chakna' with alcohol chew puppy's ears, tail
UP news: The police are not speaking on the issue. (File)

Bareilly: An incident that has shamed humanity has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.Two men in an inebriated condition chewed a puppy's ears and tail as they had been looking for 'chakna'. After the incident went viral, members of a cow protection group lodged a police complaint against the accused. The police are investigating the case.

The incident took place in the Faridpur town in the district. Two people had been drinking alcohol. They were searching for nick-nacks to be eaten with their drinks. They found a puppy and thrashed it. They later ate the ears and tail of the animal at Nai Basti SDM Colony, near the Pitambarpur Railway Station.

The police are not speaking on the issue.

The matter has become high profile in the town and the district.

The police are searching for the accused.

Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
