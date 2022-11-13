Search icon
Uttar Pradesh 2 children hit by police vehicle on busy street in Baghpat, probe ordered

According to a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh Police, children's injuries were minimal and they were no longer in danger.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh 2 children hit by police vehicle on busy street in Baghpat, probe ordered
UP Police representational image | Photo: Pexels

Two children were injured today when an Uttar Pradesh Police vehicle struck them as they crossed a busy roadway in Baghpat. The kids were taken straight to the hospital. Later reports indicated that their status was stable.

A viral video footage of the event shows a black Police Response Vehicle (PRV) charging in and striking the two youngsters as they cross the street. Right after the car hits the kids, it stops, and bystanders rush to the children' aid.

The impact sent one of the youngsters out into the road, and a guy sitting in the front seat of a parked auto rickshaw can be seen attempting to pick him up.

Authorities stated in a statement that the youngsters, who were brought to the hospital by members of the public, were found to have just minor injuries and were no longer in danger. They were both eventually released from the hospital.

A high-ranking police officer has said that the two kids were playing on the street when the PRV hit them. According to the police, a senior officer also talked with the children's parents on a visit to their home.

An officer indicated that they had requested an investigation and that a report will be out in 24 hours.

