SHOCKING: 17 girls sedated, molested by school owner in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 17 class 10 girls were sedated and molested by a school owner in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on November 17.

The girls were called to the school and asked to stay overnight on the pretext of a CBSE practical exam and were given food laced with sedatives. They were then molested and were allowed to return to their hoes only the next day.

According to a leading media portal, the girls were allegedly threatened not to tell anyone what had happened or their family members would be killed.

The girls belong to very poor economical backgrounds. The parents of two of the victims had tried to lodge several police complaints earlier as well. However, to no avail. They then approached Purkazi MLA Pramod Utwal, who contacted the SSP to initiate an inquiry.

An FIR has now been lodged against two individuals - the owner of the school where the girls study and the owner of the school where they were taken for the 'practical exam' on the night of the incident. One of the two has been arrested so far.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the Purkazi SHO for alleged negligence in the case.