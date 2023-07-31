Headlines

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain

Bloodstained Car, No Whereabouts: Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, here's timeline of disappearance

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

Bloodstained Car, No Whereabouts: Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, here's timeline of disappearance

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

HomeIndia

India

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

A Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death his classmate at a school in UP on Monday after a scuffle broke out between the duo.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Class 10 student allegedly stabbed to death his classmate at a school here on Monday after a scuffle broke out between the duo, police said. The incident took place at a private school at Gopalpuri in the Bidhnu area here during the lunch break, they added.

According to the duo's classmates, the 13-year-old accused stabbed Nilendra Tiwari (15) repeatedly in his neck and near it, leaving him seriously injured, Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said told PTI.

Other students in the class caught hold of the accused and informed the teachers, following which the police reached the school and detained the student. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought, Sharma said.

The accused student alleged that he was threatened with serious life consequences by Tiwari a few days ago, the ADCP said. He added that he was carrying the knife only to scare Tiwari and had no intention to harm anyone, the officer added.

The accused student would be sent to a juvenile home after interrogation, the police said. The victim was the only son of Satendra Tiwari, a resident of the Gangapur Colony here, they added.

Read: Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How to sleep better? These 5 tips will help you fall asleep naturally

Viral video: Japanese man invests Rs 12 lakh to transform into human dog, goes out for his first walk

Meet IAS Abhijeet Singh Yadav, IIT alumnus who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC with AIR...

DNA Explainer: What is mass hysteria? Why school girls have fallen victim to mysterious panic in Uttarakhand?

This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE