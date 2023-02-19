Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: 15 vehicles collided on Delhi-Meerut highway in Ghaziabad, several injured

Due to dense fog in the morning, dozens of vehicles collided on the Delhi-Meerut highway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

Numerous people were hurt in a collision involving over a dozen automobiles on the Delhi-Meerut highway due to heavy fog on Sunday morning. One of the vehicles was a school bus filled with young passengers.

According to some sources, the motorway in Ghaziabad's Masuri neighbourhood saw up to 15 vehicle collisions as a result of poor visibility. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. 

A bus carrying students from the Syadwad Institute of Higher Education and Research in Baghpat who were en route to compete in a marathon in Delhi was also involved in the multi-vehicle incident. They were a group of about 24 kids, according to one of the students, India Today reported. 

“Today, around 8 am, due to dense fog, vehicles collided with each other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. No casualties have been reported, at present, the traffic is running normally,” the ADCP traffic said.

Police responded to the call, arrived on the scene, and transported the injured individuals to the neighbourhood district hospital.

This is not the first accident to occur in the state as a result of heavy fog. A head-on collision between a car and a truck earlier on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the vicinity of the Fatehabad police station resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. 

