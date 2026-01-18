Uttar Pradesh: 15 districts to witness rapid development with Shamli-Gorakhpur expressway, land acquisition underway, check details

Land transactions have been restricted in these villages, and once Section 3-D is enforced, the land will be transferred to the central government's ownership.

The much-awaited Shamli-Gorakhpur Greenfield Economic Corridor Expressway, spanning 750 kilometers, has reached a crucial phase. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready, and the administration has imposed a restriction on land transactions in the proposed route in Shamli district. The authorities have appointed a special officer to expedite the land acquisition process.

Land acquisition process gains momentum

The District Magistrate of Shamli, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, has appointed Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Satyendra Kumar Singh as the Special Land Acquisition Officer. The administration will soon issue a notification under Section 3-A of the National Highway Act, followed by the publication of the affected villages' Gata-Khasra list and the initiation of objection resolution proceedings.

The six-lane Greenfield Expressway will pass through Shamli district's Thanabhawan block, specifically the villages of Gogwan Jalalpur and Bhainsani Islamapur. Land transactions have been restricted in these villages, and once Section 3-D is enforced, the land will be transferred to the central government's ownership. The expressway will also impact villages in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur districts.

Compensation process underway

The compensation process will involve drone surveys, DPR preparation, land transaction restrictions, Gata-Khasra determination, and objection resolution. After resolving objections under Section 3-G, farmers and landowners will receive compensation. This process is expected to take around 8-10 months.

Connecting Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh

The expressway will connect western Uttar Pradesh's districts, including Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, and Amroha, with central Uttar Pradesh's districts, including Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, and eastern Uttar Pradesh's districts, including Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Gorakhpur. It will also link with other major expressways, including the Ganga Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Lucknow-Gorakhpur Expressway, Ambala-Shamli, and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Boost to regional development

The project is expected to enhance travel and economic growth in the region, connecting Delhi, Dehradun, and Mussoorie, and benefiting rural areas, industrial zones, and cities along the Ganga river. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 35,000 crore, and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)'s Roorkee unit will oversee its construction.