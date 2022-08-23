Uttar Pradesh: 15 Chinese nationals staying in India illegally detained in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Representational image

In yet another incident of illegal foreign nationals staying in India, the Uttar Pradesh police detained 15 Chinese nationals for staying in the country without proper visas and documentation on Monday, the local officials told PTI.

The 15 Chinese nationals, including one woman, were detained by the local authorities on Monday from UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar. All of them have been sent to police custody for lack of having proper visas, and further investigations are taking place.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner had launched an intensive campaign for verification of foreigners living in the district, adjoining Delhi, in the wake of the arrest in June of a Chinese national who was staying illegally in Greater Noida.

The Chinese national who was arrested in June is under investigation for suspected hawala links by the UP police's Special Task Force (STF), as per PTI reports.

"As part of the verification campaign, 15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in Gautam Buddh Nagar were detained by the Local Intelligence Unit with the support of local police on Monday. They are being sent to the detention centre in Delhi and will be subsequently deported to their country," the police said in a statement.

Of those detained, two were living in Greater Noida while the rest were in different areas of Noida, the police said. They said the verification drive for foreigners living in Gautam Buddh Nagar would continue.

This is not the first time that illegal Chinese nationals have been arrested from the Noida area of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 45 Chinese nationals have been detained or arrested for illegal stay in Gautam Buddh Nagar and several of them have been deported also, according to officials.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | DNA Special: Is the problem of unemployment incurable in Bihar?