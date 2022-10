UP: 12-year-old girl found injured and bleeding at govt guest house in Kannauj, bystanders record videos

Uttar Pradesh: 12-year-old girl found injured and bleeding at govt guest house in Kannauj, bystanders record videos (representational image)

A 12-year-old girl was found bleeding and writhing in pain in the premises of a government guest house in Tirwa area in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, police said on Tuesday. A purported video surfaced on the internet where bystanders were seen recording videos of the injured minor.

In the video, a policeman was seen taking the girl to an auto rickshaw to take her to the hospital. The girl went out to purchase a piggy bank on Sunday but did not return home after which her family members started searching for her, Superintendent of Police, Kunwar Anupam Singh.

It appears a youth accompanied the minor, however, rape could not be confirmed as the medical reports have not come yet, he said. When the guard of the guest house saw the girl soaked in blood and squirming in pain, he informed the police, the SP said.

Manoj Pandey, the police outpost in-charge, immediately reached the spot and took the minor to the hospital, he said. The girl was later referred to Kanpur for treatment, Singh said.

In the CCTV footage of a camera in the guest house the minor was seen talking to the youth, he said. "The identity of youth is being ascertained. Only after the reports, could it be said whether the girl was raped on not," the SP said.