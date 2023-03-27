Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’, 3 nabbed

Vivek Verma, the son of Parsa village resident Krishna Verma, went missing Thursday night, according to a police superintendent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 06:46 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’, 3 nabbed
Representational Image

Police stated on Sunday that they had detained three persons in connection with the death of a 10-year-old kid, who they said was sacrificed after an occultist asked them to do so.

Vivek Verma, son of Parsa village resident Krishna Verma, was reported missing on Thursday night, according to Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma.

According to him, the corpse of the kid was discovered in the field the same evening, and it seemed that someone had cut the child's throat.

The investigation revealed that the deceased child's cousin Anoop had a kid who was both intellectually retarded and chronically ill, and who was just two and a half years old. After conventional medicine failed to help Anoop, he allegedly sought out an occultist in a nearby hamlet.

Police said that Anoop and Vivek's uncle Chintaram murdered the youngster with a shovel after being urged by the occultist to engage in human sacrifice.

According to the police, Anoop, Chintaram, and the occultist were all detained on Saturday as part of the investigation.

Also, READ: DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes

On Sunday, the SP announced that a murder charge had been filed against the suspect.

(With PTI inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Major tragedy averted! Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft come close to mid-air collision
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.