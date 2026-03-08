Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action in brutal killing of 26-year-old man, says, 'Zero tolerance policy'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the killing of a 25-year-old man during Holi celebrations in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, who was beaten to death after a clash between two communities. She assured a strict action against the criminals and called the incident "heartbreaking and reprehensible."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the killing of a 25-year-old man during Holi celebrations in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, who was beaten to death after a clash between two communities. She assured a strict action against the criminals and called the incident "heartbreaking and reprehensible." Delhi Police have arrested several accused after Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest under the Uttam Nagar East metro station. Several vehicles were set on fire and traffic was blocked for several hours.

CM Rekha Gupta said, 'zero-tolerance policy'

In a post on X, CM Reka Gupta said, "This brutal murder of an innocent youth in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on the auspicious occasion of Holi, is extremely painful, condemnable, and shocking to the entire society. Delhi has a zero-tolerance policy for such heinous criminal and violent incidents. Such brutality will not be tolerated at any cost. Clear and strict instructions have been given to the administration to immediately arrest all those involved in this crime and ensure the strictest and swiftest action against them in accordance with the law. Strict and exemplary action will be taken in this case so that no one dares to commit such inhuman acts in the future."

She also assured the victim's family that the Delhi government stands with them and will ensure all possible assistance and justice. "The Delhi government stands with the victim's family with full sympathy, responsibility, and determination during this difficult time. I will take action to provide the family with all possible assistance and justice. Tarun's family has lost their young son; their grief cannot be expressed in words. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this unbearable grief," the Chief Minister said.

What was the incident?

A 25-year-old man, named Tarun Kumar, was allegedly lynched, beaten with iron rods, after a minor quarrel between neighbours of two communities over a splash of water during Holi in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. As per Police, a 9-year-old girl was throwing water balloons at her relatives from the terrace of her house in JJ colony, when water from a balloon splashed on a Muslim woman amid the Holi festival celebrations. Tarun was seriously injured and later succumbed to his injuries on March 5. Tarun's grandfather Maan Singh, who also sustained injuries in the clash, have alleged that the woman started hurling abuses and fighting over the splash of colour. Tarun's uncle Tek Chand claimed the matter was initially settled. About an hour later, Tarun was returning on his bike after playing Holi with a friend. A group of 15-20 people, according to Tek Chand, stopped him and allegedly assaulted him with iron rods, bricks, stones, and other objects.

Several accused arrested

According to Delhi Police, the case has now been registered under the murder charge along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that police acted swiftly after the incident and arrested several accused in the case. "We immediately arrested five people in this case, including a 17-year-old minor. The next day, based on the family's statement, we arrested two more people," Singh said, adding that the police are continuing their investigation.

According to Singh, authorities have deployed a heavy police presence in the area to maintain law and order. "Given the situation, we have deployed adequate forces here. Along with the local police, we have also called in staff from the Outer District and the West District. We have also deployed CRPF and RAF personnel. We have divided the entire area into zones, where we have assigned a DCP to each zone, an ACP to each sector, and an ASI to each sub-sector," he said.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has demanded strict action against all those involved. Tarun's elder brother, Arun Kumar, alleged that around 20-25 people were involved in the clash and urged authorities to ensure justice for the family.