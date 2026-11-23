The I4C has warned WhatsApp Web users that active sessions could expose private chats and enable online fraud. Check the risks and safety measures.

Using WhatsApp Web on Office PCs? I4C warns of account hacking, online fraud (Source: AI-generated image)

The Union Home Ministry's cybercrime wing has warned about leaving WhatsApp Web logged in on an office computer, laptop or shared system, stating that it could put private conversations and accounts at risk. In a recent advisory, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) cautioned that cybercriminals could misuse active WhatsApp Web sessions to access personal messages, contacts and group conversations.

The agency warned that unauthorised users could also send messages pretending to be the account holder, potentially using their identity to target friends, family members and colleagues through phishing attempts and financial scams.

Why simply closing WhatsApp Web is not enough

The advisory highlighted an important security risk: closing a browser tab or window does not necessarily log users out of WhatsApp Web.

An authenticated session may remain active, allowing someone with access to the same computer to reopen WhatsApp and view conversations.

The agency has therefore advised users to manually log out after every session, particularly when accessing WhatsApp Web on office computers, shared devices or systems used by multiple people.

Avoid using WhatsApp Web on public computers

The I4C has urged users to avoid logging into WhatsApp Web through cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres and borrowed computers.

If accessing the platform on an unfamiliar computer is unavoidable, users should consider using incognito or private browsing mode.

The agency also cautioned against sharing government-related, financial, organisational or other confidential information through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers.

How to protect your WhatsApp account

The advisory recommends following basic digital security practices to reduce the risk of account compromise.

Manually log out of WhatsApp Web after every session.

Avoid logging in on public or untrusted computers.

Use private browsing mode if access on an unfamiliar system is unavoidable.

Watch out for unexpected messages sent from your account or unusual replies from contacts.

Keep your device, browser, operating system and security software updated.

Avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software.

The agency has urged users to remain alert to unusual account activity, as unauthorised access could expose private information and put their contacts at risk of online fraud.