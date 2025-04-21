Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their three children at his official residence in the national capital. The Vance family arrived at the PM's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, the Vance family visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, with the couple's three children who were dressed in traditional Indian clothing. The boys -Ewan and Vivek- wore kurta-pyjamas, while the girl Mirabel wore an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.

Following the temple visit, he shared a post on X, appreciating the warm hospitality. "Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless," Vance wrote.

Vance and his family also visited Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Janpath.Upon his arrival this morning at Delhi's Palam Air Force Station, Vance was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and received a ceremonial reception. During his four-day visit to the country, Vance is scheduled to travel to Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. He will visit Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on Wednesday.

The visit is seen as an important step in boosting the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will cover all key areas of cooperation between the two nations. He added that it is expected to strengthen bilateral ties further.

During the weekly media briefing last Thursday, when asked about the possibility of tariff discussions, Jaiswal said, "We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership, when you have that level of partnership with any country... obviously you will discuss all relevant issues..."

He added, "Of course our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of our human endeavour from part of our bilateral engagement ... so all these bilateral issue will be discussed and we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties."

Jaiswal also highlighted the ongoing discussions between India and the US regarding a potential trade agreement. "We are talking to the US side so that a bilateral trade agreement can be done," he said.

Vance and his family arrived in India after concluded their three-day visit to Italy, where he held bilateral meetings and attended religious services during the Easter weekend. The US Vice President arrived in Italy on Friday and held expanded bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On Saturday, he met with Church officials, including Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.The Vice President concluded his visit on Easter Sunday after a meeting with Pope Francis.

