JD Vance had earlier visited France and Germany last month as the US Vice President.

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will travel to India later this month, Politico reported on Wednesday. The outlet received information from sources that 'Vice President JD Vance will travel to India later this month alongside Second Lady Usha Vance.'

This will be JD Vance's second international trip as the Vice President, after his debut in France and Germany in February.