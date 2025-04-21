To ensure safe movement for the visiting delegation, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday. Restrictions will be in place across several key roads and areas during the day.

Security arrangements have been increased across the national capital ahead of the arrival of US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha on Monday morning. The couple, along with their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — are scheduled to land at Palam Airbase at 10 am for a four-day visit to India.

A senior police official said, “We have conducted mock drills as per security protocol for the high-level visit. Security has been tightened in different parts of Delhi to ensure everything goes smoothly and there are no incidents.”

To ensure safe movement for the visiting delegation, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday. Restrictions will be in place across several key roads and areas during the day.

Traffic Advisory Highlights:

From 9 to 11 am:

No parking or stopping on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road, and surrounding areas.

Vehicles found parked improperly will be towed to the traffic pit at Kalibari Mandir Marg, near Bhairon Temple.

Suggested Routes:

For travel between 11 Murti and RML Hospital: Use Vande Mataram Marg → Dhaula Kuan Flyover → Shankar Road Roundabout → Talkatora Road → Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman Marg

For travel from Delhi Airport to Dhaula Kuan Flyover: Use Rao Tula Ram Marg

From 11 am to 2 pm:

No parking or halting on C-Hexagon, Janpath Road, Sikandra Road, Firoz Shah Road, MNLP, Vikas Marg, and the Akshardham stretch of Noida Link Road.

Alternate Routes:

From Dr. Rajendra Prasad Marg to Janpath: Take Raisina Road → Windsor Place → Ashoka Road → C-Hexagon

From Connaught Place Outer Circle to Janpath: Use Ashoka Road → C-Hexagon

From Zakir Hussain Marg to C-Hexagon: Use Mathura Road T-Point

From 6 pm to 9 pm:

No parking on Sardar Patel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Road, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road and nearby roads.

Citizens are advised to follow the instructions and avoid the restricted routes to ensure smooth traffic and a secure visit.